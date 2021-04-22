Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) Shares Gap Down to $27.63

Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $27.63, but opened at $26.92. Intercorp Financial Services shares last traded at $26.92, with a volume of 100 shares.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IFS. Scotiabank cut shares of Intercorp Financial Services from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intercorp Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Intercorp Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Intercorp Financial Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.20.

The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.63 and its 200 day moving average is $29.42.

Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $329.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.74 million. Intercorp Financial Services had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 16.98%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intercorp Financial Services Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a yield of 5.6%. Intercorp Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.69%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IFS. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 76.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intercorp Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $16,522,000. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 520,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,763,000 after purchasing an additional 33,594 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 436,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,119,000 after purchasing an additional 97,880 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercorp Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $357,000. Institutional investors own 6.55% of the company’s stock.

Intercorp Financial Services Company Profile (NYSE:IFS)

Intercorp Financial Services Inc provides banking, insurance, and wealth management services for retail and commercial clients in Peru. It provides current accounts, deposits, credit facilities, and loans; and annuities and conventional life insurance products, as well as other retail insurance products.

