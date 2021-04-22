Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) Shares Gap Down to $27.63

Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $27.63, but opened at $26.92. Intercorp Financial Services shares last traded at $26.92, with a volume of 100 shares.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on IFS. Scotiabank cut shares of Intercorp Financial Services from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intercorp Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Intercorp Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Intercorp Financial Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.20.
The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.63 and its 200 day moving average is $29.42.
The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a yield of 5.6%. Intercorp Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.69%.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IFS. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 76.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intercorp Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $16,522,000. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 520,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,763,000 after purchasing an additional 33,594 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 436,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,119,000 after purchasing an additional 97,880 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercorp Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $357,000. Institutional investors own 6.55% of the company’s stock.
Intercorp Financial Services Company Profile (NYSE:IFS)
Intercorp Financial Services Inc provides banking, insurance, and wealth management services for retail and commercial clients in Peru. It provides current accounts, deposits, credit facilities, and loans; and annuities and conventional life insurance products, as well as other retail insurance products.
