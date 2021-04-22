InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) Shares Bought by Touchstone Capital Inc.

Touchstone Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,891 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,523 shares during the period. InterDigital comprises 7.4% of Touchstone Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Touchstone Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.41% of InterDigital worth $8,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of InterDigital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,434,000. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of InterDigital by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 518,160 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,442,000 after buying an additional 30,210 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of InterDigital by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 87,847 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,331,000 after buying an additional 13,371 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of InterDigital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of InterDigital by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 905 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.68% of the company’s stock.

IDCC stock traded down $0.65 on Thursday, hitting $72.22. 4,906 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 341,633. InterDigital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.20 and a twelve month high of $74.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.14.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). InterDigital had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 16.17%. The business had revenue of $90.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.03 million. Equities research analysts expect that InterDigital, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 212.12%.

IDCC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of InterDigital in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of InterDigital from $100.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.80.

InterDigital Company Profile

InterDigital, Inc designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States and internationally. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G, and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

