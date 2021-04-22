International Assets Investment Management LLC Acquires 1,162 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 103.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,290 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clean Yield Group increased its stake in Broadcom by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 138.5% during the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 57 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 80.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Broadcom alerts:

AVGO has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Broadcom from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Broadcom from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Cowen increased their price objective on Broadcom from $415.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Broadcom from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $469.15.

In other news, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 16,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.61, for a total transaction of $8,053,570.47. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.62, for a total value of $246,248.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,997 shares of company stock worth $13,260,036. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom stock opened at $459.79 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $468.90 and its 200 day moving average is $432.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $187.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $250.74 and a one year high of $495.14.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.05. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.23% and a net margin of 12.39%. The company had revenue of $6.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were paid a $3.60 dividend. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.05%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

Featured Article: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.