International Assets Investment Management LLC Acquires 13,254 Shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 120.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,303 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,254 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $1,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in ViacomCBS during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in ViacomCBS during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ViacomCBS during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in ViacomCBS during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management boosted its holdings in ViacomCBS by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

In other ViacomCBS news, EVP Richard M. Jones sold 40,285 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.62, for a total value of $3,247,776.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,217 shares in the company, valued at $2,274,854.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Linda M. Griego sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.51, for a total value of $387,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,530,727.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:VIAC opened at $40.85 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.76. ViacomCBS Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.66 and a fifty-two week high of $101.97. The firm has a market cap of $25.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.69.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 5.22%. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.16%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VIAC. UBS Group downgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Macquarie downgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of ViacomCBS from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of ViacomCBS from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.25.

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

