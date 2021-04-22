International Assets Investment Management LLC Acquires 18,047 Shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) by 258.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,034 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,047 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $1,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 129.8% during the third quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 8,613 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 82.0% during the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 46,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after buying an additional 21,146 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 435,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,000,000 after buying an additional 7,192 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 14,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 4,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 728.1% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 10,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 9,414 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ RDVY opened at $47.44 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.31. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52 week low of $26.15 and a 52 week high of $47.87.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.