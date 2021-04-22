International Assets Investment Management LLC Boosts Stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 100.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,321,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,862,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $1,883,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 83.9% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,714,000 after buying an additional 3,656 shares during the period. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the third quarter valued at $34,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDY opened at $494.38 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $477.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $427.79. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $271.91 and a fifty-two week high of $497.16.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

