International Assets Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 84.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,717 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,533 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $1,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EXAS. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,195,857 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $423,419,000 after acquiring an additional 215,604 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 169.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,839,313 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $243,691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156,192 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,627,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Exact Sciences by 1,041.1% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,325,289 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $175,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Exact Sciences by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,149,244 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $152,264,000 after purchasing an additional 140,565 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

Shares of Exact Sciences stock opened at $128.75 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.57. Exact Sciences Co. has a 52 week low of $70.75 and a 52 week high of $159.54. The company has a market capitalization of $21.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.26 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 6.04, a current ratio of 6.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported ($2.79) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($2.60). The business had revenue of $466.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.98 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 25.27% and a negative return on equity of 11.71%. On average, equities analysts expect that Exact Sciences Co. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Exact Sciences from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Exact Sciences from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Truist began coverage on Exact Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $226.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exact Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Exact Sciences from $154.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.31.

In related news, insider Jacob A. Orville sold 1,696 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.38, for a total value of $243,172.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 16,420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.30, for a total value of $2,238,046.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 826,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,690,795.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 60,428 shares of company stock worth $8,114,785. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Exact Sciences

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype MAP, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

Read More: Most Active Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.