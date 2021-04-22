International Assets Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 102.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,007 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,046 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $1,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 180.0% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 1,056.5% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TT. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Trane Technologies from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Trane Technologies from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on Trane Technologies from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Trane Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.63.

NYSE:TT opened at $170.50 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $165.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.71, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.67. Trane Technologies plc has a 1 year low of $73.73 and a 1 year high of $172.80.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 6.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 37.05%.

In other Trane Technologies news, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 2,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.16, for a total value of $402,776.92. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 4,914 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total value of $738,672.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,489,449.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

