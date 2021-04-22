International Assets Investment Management LLC Buys 12,126 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 131.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,374 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,126 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 97.4% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 139,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 15,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bainco International Investors bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $50.83 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $34.12 and a 1-year high of $51.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.88.

