International Assets Investment Management LLC Grows Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 101.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 112,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 56,688 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Leelyn Smith LLC increased its stake in Deere & Company by 2,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 300.0% in the first quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 80 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Deere & Company stock opened at $375.60 on Thursday. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $117.85 and a fifty-two week high of $392.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $369.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $296.97. The company has a market capitalization of $117.73 billion, a PE ratio of 43.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $1.70. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 41.43%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DE. Citigroup boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Deere & Company from $331.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $394.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $360.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $327.95.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

Further Reading: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.