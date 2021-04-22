International Assets Investment Management LLC Grows Stake in Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ)

International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) by 99.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 277,590 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 138,745 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned about 0.56% of Oxford Square Capital worth $1,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in OXSQ. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Oxford Square Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Oxford Square Capital by 172.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 48,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 30,546 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Oxford Square Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oxford Square Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oxford Square Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OXSQ opened at $4.96 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $245.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 1.33. Oxford Square Capital Corp. has a 52 week low of $2.24 and a 52 week high of $5.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.49 and a 200 day moving average of $3.50.

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 21st. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. Oxford Square Capital had a negative net margin of 89.76% and a positive return on equity of 12.00%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Oxford Square Capital Corp. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. Oxford Square Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.85%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on OXSQ shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oxford Square Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Oxford Square Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Oxford Square Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th.

Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company, operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is a private equity and mezzanine firm. The firm invests in both public and private companies. It invests in secured and unsecured senior debt, subordinated debt, junior subordinated debt, preferred stock, common stock and syndicated bank loans.

