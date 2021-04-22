International Assets Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 83.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,192 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,546 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology Group were worth $1,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRVL. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in Marvell Technology Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MRVL opened at $47.48 on Thursday. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $24.98 and a 52-week high of $55.70. The company has a market cap of $32.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. The company had revenue of $797.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.30 million. Marvell Technology Group had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 51.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Marvell Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.00%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Marvell Technology Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.84.

In other Marvell Technology Group news, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 16,071 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.54, for a total value of $780,086.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,182 shares in the company, valued at $3,552,254.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.10, for a total value of $541,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 89,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,828,587.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 494 shares of company stock valued at $25,049 and sold 48,571 shares valued at $2,444,211. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

