International Assets Investment Management LLC Has $1.12 Million Stock Position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 127.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,190 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $1,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMLP. TIAA FSB raised its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,343,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $85,795,000 after acquiring an additional 418,031 shares in the last quarter. Diameter Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,007,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,189,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,516,000 after acquiring an additional 306,250 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 671,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,229,000 after acquiring an additional 139,593 shares during the period. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 650,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,699,000 after purchasing an additional 36,978 shares during the period.

Shares of AMLP opened at $31.83 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.12. Alerian MLP ETF has a 52 week low of $18.93 and a 52 week high of $32.68.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

