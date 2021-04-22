International Assets Investment Management LLC Has $1.13 Million Stock Holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 116.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,838 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $1,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NLY. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 44.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NLY opened at $8.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.48 and a 52 week high of $9.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.18.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $432.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.00 million. Annaly Capital Management had a positive return on equity of 13.27% and a negative net margin of 20.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.00%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NLY shares. BTIG Research lowered Annaly Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.25 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Annaly Capital Management has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.19.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

