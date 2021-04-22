International Assets Investment Management LLC Has $1.21 Million Stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 115.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 217,886 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 116,789 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $1,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Oak Capital LLC increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 64.3% in the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 575 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.6% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,113 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 16,553 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 5.8% in the first quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,633 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conning Inc. boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 8,673 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 60,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total value of $2,633,067.56. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DAL opened at $45.70 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.12. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.51 and a 1-year high of $52.28. The company has a market capitalization of $29.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported ($3.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.73) by ($0.82). The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 39.69% and a negative net margin of 42.88%. The firm’s revenue was down 60.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.51) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DAL shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $49.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Delta Air Lines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.70.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

