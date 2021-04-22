International Assets Investment Management LLC Increases Position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) by 117.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,597 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,917 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $1,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ICLN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 29.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,746 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 9.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 5,056 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance purchased a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 9.8% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 17,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,113,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ICLN opened at $23.48 on Thursday. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $10.06 and a 52-week high of $34.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.19.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

