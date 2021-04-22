International Assets Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 83.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,549 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,048 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $1,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 187.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,474,182 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $189,094,000 after buying an additional 7,478,112 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Vodafone Group by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,965,029 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $114,784,000 after purchasing an additional 671,549 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Vodafone Group by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,692,579 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $77,333,000 after purchasing an additional 330,216 shares during the period. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Vodafone Group by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 2,443,591 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $40,270,000 after purchasing an additional 177,075 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Vodafone Group by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,423,234 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $39,936,000 after purchasing an additional 176,687 shares during the period. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:VOD opened at $18.80 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.59 and its 200-day moving average is $17.08. The company has a market capitalization of $53.06 billion, a PE ratio of 30.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.12. Vodafone Group Plc has a 52 week low of $13.14 and a 52 week high of $19.45.

VOD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

