International Assets Investment Management LLC Purchases 3,636 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 111.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,907 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,636 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,622 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 10,264 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 88.0% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 109,177 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $16,248,000 after purchasing an additional 51,106 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,389 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 28.9% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 7,528 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GD opened at $185.85 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $121.67 and a 52 week high of $186.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.54. The stock has a market cap of $52.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $10.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.76 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.73%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GD. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on General Dynamics from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on General Dynamics from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.06.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

