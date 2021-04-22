International Assets Investment Management LLC Purchases 7,345 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 129.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,004 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,345 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 33,316,023 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,674,125,000 after buying an additional 4,057,189 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Micron Technology by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,400,173 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,007,426,000 after acquiring an additional 412,230 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $906,961,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,519,237 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $565,297,000 after buying an additional 854,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 86.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,413,327 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $557,335,000 after buying an additional 3,443,179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MU opened at $89.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $100.36 billion, a PE ratio of 33.77, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $89.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.25 and a 1 year high of $96.96.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 13.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total value of $427,627.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 303,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,019,021.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 25,089 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.31, for a total value of $2,341,054.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,466,969.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,507 shares of company stock valued at $6,055,125 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MU. Citigroup upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Micron Technology from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Cascend Securities increased their target price on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.74.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

