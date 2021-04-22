International Assets Investment Management LLC Raises Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 97.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,026 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,378 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 349.0% in the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in General Mills during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in General Mills during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in General Mills during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in General Mills by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 73.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:GIS opened at $62.76 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.23. The company has a market capitalization of $38.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.96 and a 52-week high of $66.14.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.02). General Mills had a return on equity of 28.60% and a net margin of 13.16%. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. General Mills’s payout ratio is 56.51%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GIS. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on General Mills from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on General Mills from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on General Mills from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.27.

In other news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 11,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.82, for a total value of $731,206.96. Also, insider John R. Church sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total value of $1,629,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,641,880.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,532 shares of company stock valued at $3,821,346 over the last ninety days. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

