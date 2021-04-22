International Assets Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 81.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,807 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,664 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

In related news, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 346 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total value of $26,697.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,173,436.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 2,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total value of $228,885.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 203,464 shares in the company, valued at $15,727,767.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,810 shares of company stock worth $2,418,650. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CL shares. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Colgate-Palmolive from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Colgate-Palmolive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.17.

Shares of NYSE:CL opened at $81.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.97. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $65.54 and a 1-year high of $86.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 383.88% and a net margin of 16.65%. The company had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.19%.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

Featured Article: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.