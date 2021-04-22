International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.23 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) will announce earnings of $2.23 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for International Business Machines’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.13 and the highest is $2.40. International Business Machines posted earnings per share of $2.18 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, July 19th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Business Machines will report full-year earnings of $10.88 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.43 to $11.26. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $11.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.90 to $12.89. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for International Business Machines.
International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. The firm had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth about $1,116,008,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,271,273 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,838,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,858 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,571,878 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,582,548,000 after acquiring an additional 943,571 shares during the last quarter. RWWM Inc. grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 10,021.3% during the 4th quarter. RWWM Inc. now owns 644,827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,171,000 after acquiring an additional 638,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,853,901 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,240,410,000 after acquiring an additional 592,500 shares during the last quarter. 55.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of IBM stock traded down $1.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $142.22. 210,537 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,620,649. International Business Machines has a 12 month low of $105.92 and a 12 month high of $143.73. The company has a market cap of $127.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.11, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $130.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.90%.
About International Business Machines
International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.
