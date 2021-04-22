International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.23 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) will announce earnings of $2.23 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for International Business Machines’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.13 and the highest is $2.40. International Business Machines posted earnings per share of $2.18 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, July 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Business Machines will report full-year earnings of $10.88 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.43 to $11.26. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $11.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.90 to $12.89. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for International Business Machines.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. The firm had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on IBM shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth about $1,116,008,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,271,273 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,838,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,858 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,571,878 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,582,548,000 after acquiring an additional 943,571 shares during the last quarter. RWWM Inc. grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 10,021.3% during the 4th quarter. RWWM Inc. now owns 644,827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,171,000 after acquiring an additional 638,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,853,901 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,240,410,000 after acquiring an additional 592,500 shares during the last quarter. 55.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IBM stock traded down $1.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $142.22. 210,537 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,620,649. International Business Machines has a 12 month low of $105.92 and a 12 month high of $143.73. The company has a market cap of $127.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.11, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $130.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.90%.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

