International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Holdings Raised by Allied Investment Advisors LLC

Allied Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,574 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,018 shares during the period. International Business Machines comprises about 2.1% of Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $5,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 852.4% in the 4th quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 55.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IBM traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $142.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 228,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,620,649. The stock has a market cap of $127.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.11, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $105.92 and a twelve month high of $143.73.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. The company had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.90%.

IBM has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. International Business Machines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.00.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

