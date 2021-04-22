International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) Given a GBX 228 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) received a GBX 228 ($2.98) price objective from Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 14.70% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on IAG. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 285 ($3.72) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 230 ($3.00) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 190 ($2.48) price objective on International Consolidated Airlines Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.27) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on International Consolidated Airlines Group from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 230 ($3.00) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 236.44 ($3.09).

Shares of LON:IAG opened at GBX 198.78 ($2.60) on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 206.77 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 160.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,191.41. The company has a market capitalization of £9.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.14. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 12-month low of GBX 86.54 ($1.13) and a 12-month high of GBX 361.40 ($4.72).

In other International Consolidated Airlines Group news, insider Heather Ann McSharry bought 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 190 ($2.48) per share, for a total transaction of £104,500 ($136,529.92).

About International Consolidated Airlines Group

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

