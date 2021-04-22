International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:BABWF) Trading Up 3%

International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BABWF)’s share price was up 3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.92 and last traded at $2.78. Approximately 31,886 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 35,195 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.70.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.88 and a 200 day moving average of $2.21.

About International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:BABWF)

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

