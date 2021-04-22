International Money Express (IMXI) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

International Money Express (NASDAQ: IMXI) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/20/2021 – International Money Express was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “International Money Express Inc. offer wire transfer and other processing services to customers through network of sending and paying agents located primarily in the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico as well as throughout Latin America. International Money Express Inc., formerly known as FinTech Acquisition Corp. II, is headquartered in Miami, Florida. “

4/15/2021 – International Money Express was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/14/2021 – International Money Express was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock.

4/8/2021 – International Money Express was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/7/2021 – International Money Express was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock.

4/4/2021 – International Money Express had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BTIG Research. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock.

3/30/2021 – International Money Express was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

3/15/2021 – International Money Express was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMXI traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.75. The company had a trading volume of 371,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,029. International Money Express, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.44 and a 12 month high of $18.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $563.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.45.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $99.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.00 million. International Money Express had a return on equity of 52.83% and a net margin of 8.65%. Equities analysts forecast that International Money Express, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of International Money Express by 81.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of International Money Express during the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Money Express during the 4th quarter worth about $117,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Money Express by 406.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 6,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of International Money Express by 96.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,316 shares in the last quarter. 65.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Africa, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

