International Paper (IP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

International Paper (NYSE:IP) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect International Paper to post earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The business’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. On average, analysts expect International Paper to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of IP stock opened at $56.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.36 billion, a PE ratio of 45.53 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. International Paper has a 12 month low of $29.76 and a 12 month high of $57.67.

In other news, SVP Gregory T. Wanta sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total value of $409,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 18,222 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total transaction of $875,202.66. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of International Paper from $49.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of International Paper from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 8th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of International Paper in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of International Paper in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.90.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

