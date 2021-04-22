Internet Initiative Japan (OTCMKTS:IIJIY) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $23.16

Internet Initiative Japan Inc. (OTCMKTS:IIJIY)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.16 and traded as high as $24.99. Internet Initiative Japan shares last traded at $24.10, with a volume of 1,080 shares.

Several brokerages recently commented on IIJIY. Mizuho raised Internet Initiative Japan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Internet Initiative Japan from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 2nd.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 47.26 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.32.

Internet Initiative Japan Inc offers Internet connectivity, WAN, outsourcing, systems integration, and equipment sales services in Japan. It operates in two segments, Network Services and Systems Integration Business, and ATM Operation Business. The company's Internet connectivity services for enterprise include IP services and IIJ data center connectivity services, IIJ FiberAccess/F and IIJ DSL/F services, IIJ mobile services, and dial-up access services, as well as other Internet connectivity services comprising IIJ ISDN/F and IIJ line management/F services.

