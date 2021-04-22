Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (BIT:ISP) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (BIT:ISP) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €2.30 ($2.71).

Several analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €2.40 ($2.82) target price on Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group set a €2.45 ($2.88) target price on Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €2.50 ($2.94) target price on Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Barclays set a €2.40 ($2.82) target price on Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €2.40 ($2.82) target price on Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th.

Intesa Sanpaolo has a twelve month low of €2.39 ($2.81) and a twelve month high of €3.23 ($3.80).

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various banking products and services. It operates through Banca dei Territori, Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

