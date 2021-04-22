Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Purchased by Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC boosted its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,689 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $2,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Intuit by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,222 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,201,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Intuit by 107.9% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 83,821 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,839,000 after purchasing an additional 43,510 shares in the last quarter. Sara Bay Financial lifted its holdings in Intuit by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 18,874 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,230,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP lifted its holdings in Intuit by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 4,130 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Intuit by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 100,127 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,033,000 after purchasing an additional 3,915 shares in the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 364 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.38, for a total value of $148,286.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,030.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 2,253 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.51, for a total transaction of $909,108.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,732,268.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

INTU opened at $408.95 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $393.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $372.28. The company has a market cap of $111.99 billion, a PE ratio of 54.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $252.01 and a 1 year high of $423.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.55. Intuit had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 40.29%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th were given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.98%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on INTU shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $458.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $455.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $470.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $460.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $375.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $429.68.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

