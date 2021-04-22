Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Coverage Initiated at Wolfe Research

Stock analysts at Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $460.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $460.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $375.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $429.68.

Shares of Intuit stock traded down $2.17 on Thursday, reaching $406.78. 759,371 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,409,910. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $393.85 and its 200-day moving average is $372.72. Intuit has a one year low of $256.58 and a one year high of $423.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09. The firm has a market cap of $111.39 billion, a PE ratio of 54.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.55. Intuit had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 40.29%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intuit will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 2,253 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.51, for a total transaction of $909,108.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,293 shares in the company, valued at $1,732,268.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 364 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.38, for a total transaction of $148,286.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,030.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nvwm LLC boosted its stake in Intuit by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Intuit by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 340 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Intuit by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 161 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Intuit by 4.2% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 695 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Intuit by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 304 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

