Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Coverage Initiated at Wolfe Research

Stock analysts at Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $460.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $460.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $375.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $429.68.
Shares of Intuit stock traded down $2.17 on Thursday, reaching $406.78. 759,371 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,409,910. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $393.85 and its 200-day moving average is $372.72. Intuit has a one year low of $256.58 and a one year high of $423.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09. The firm has a market cap of $111.39 billion, a PE ratio of 54.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99.
In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 2,253 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.51, for a total transaction of $909,108.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,293 shares in the company, valued at $1,732,268.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 364 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.38, for a total transaction of $148,286.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,030.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nvwm LLC boosted its stake in Intuit by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Intuit by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 340 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Intuit by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 161 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Intuit by 4.2% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 695 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Intuit by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 304 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Intuit
Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.
