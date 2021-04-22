Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Bought by Johanson Financial Advisors Inc.

Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 521.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,989 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,508 shares during the quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $2,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at $852,020,000. Korea Investment CORP increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 298,239 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $243,989,000 after buying an additional 83,989 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 973,997 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $796,827,000 after buying an additional 77,641 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 585,215.4% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 76,091 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $62,250,000 after buying an additional 76,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,073,903 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,514,761,000 after purchasing an additional 75,436 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG traded down $29.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $862.07. The stock had a trading volume of 29,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 593,411. The stock has a market cap of $102.05 billion, a PE ratio of 101.52, a P/E/G ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $744.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $755.21. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $492.00 and a one year high of $893.79.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 24.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 11,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $762.14, for a total transaction of $8,398,782.80. Also, EVP Curet Myriam sold 1,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $782.00, for a total value of $1,161,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,108 shares of company stock valued at $22,162,955. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ISRG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $862.00 to $939.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $735.00 to $840.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $860.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $780.00 to $855.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $879.00 to $892.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuitive Surgical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $805.95.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D HD vision systems, skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

