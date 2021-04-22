Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM) Stake Increased by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM) by 79.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,797 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,804 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned about 0.15% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 182.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 1,479,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,535,000 after purchasing an additional 956,019 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5,950.8% during the 1st quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 441,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,296,000 after purchasing an additional 433,935 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 560.5% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 418,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,762,000 after acquiring an additional 354,923 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,086,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 388.3% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 332,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,757,000 after purchasing an additional 264,278 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $23.29 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $21.55 and a 1-year high of $23.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.24.

