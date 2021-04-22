Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM) Shares Purchased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM) by 74.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 59,174 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,253 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.36% of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF worth $1,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PFM. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $132,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 235.3% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 6,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 4,725 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

PFM opened at $35.95 on Thursday. Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12-month low of $25.78 and a 12-month high of $35.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.21.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were paid a $0.132 dividend. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd.

About Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF

PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.

Read More: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.