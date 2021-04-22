Invesco Enhanced Income Limited (LON:IPE) Announces Dividend of GBX 0.75

Invesco Enhanced Income Limited (LON:IPE) declared a dividend on Thursday, April 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.75 ($0.01) per share on Thursday, May 20th. This represents a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of IPE stock opened at GBX 75 ($0.98) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.53, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 73.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 70.33. The firm has a market capitalization of £130.85 million and a PE ratio of -14.02. Invesco Enhanced Income has a 52-week low of GBX 58.50 ($0.76) and a 52-week high of GBX 75.20 ($0.98).

Get Invesco Enhanced Income alerts:

Invesco Enhanced Income Company Profile

Invesco Perpetual Enhanced Income Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited. It is also co-managed by Invesco Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Enhanced Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Enhanced Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.