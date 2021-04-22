Invesco Enhanced Income Limited (LON:IPE) Announces Dividend of GBX 0.75

Invesco Enhanced Income Limited (LON:IPE) declared a dividend on Thursday, April 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.75 ($0.01) per share on Thursday, May 20th. This represents a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of IPE stock opened at GBX 75 ($0.98) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.53, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 73.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 70.33. The firm has a market capitalization of £130.85 million and a PE ratio of -14.02. Invesco Enhanced Income has a 52-week low of GBX 58.50 ($0.76) and a 52-week high of GBX 75.20 ($0.98).
Invesco Enhanced Income Company Profile
Further Reading: Depreciation
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Enhanced Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Enhanced Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.