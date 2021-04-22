Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Position Lowered by Fortem Financial Group LLC

Fortem Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 712 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for approximately 3.4% of Fortem Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $5,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Costello Asset Management INC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 119.0% in the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $339.07 on Thursday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $208.33 and a fifty-two week high of $342.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $322.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $314.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

