Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Acquired by Busey Wealth Management

Busey Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 10.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the quarter. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $3,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Costello Asset Management INC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 119.0% during the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 47.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $339.29 on Thursday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $208.33 and a 1 year high of $342.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $322.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $314.38.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be issued a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

