Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by First United Bank Trust

First United Bank Trust reduced its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,379 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises approximately 5.4% of First United Bank Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. First United Bank Trust’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $12,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Family Capital Trust Co grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Family Capital Trust Co now owns 962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 1,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Miramar Capital LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 6,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 47.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $339.64. The company had a trading volume of 890,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,835,246. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $208.33 and a 1 year high of $342.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $322.18 and a 200 day moving average of $314.38.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 22nd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

