Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stock Position Trimmed by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 81,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,283 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up approximately 2.5% of Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $26,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TAP Consulting LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 5,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 8,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the period. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $18,273,000. Kwmg LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.4% during the first quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 36,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,589,000 after buying an additional 2,805 shares during the period. Finally, Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $379,000. Institutional investors own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $339.23. 1,402,840 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,835,246. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $208.33 and a 52-week high of $342.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $322.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $314.38.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

