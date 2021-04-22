Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Purchased by Cabot Wealth Management Inc.

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 43.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,449 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,166 shares during the period. Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $2,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RSP. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $146.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,784,781. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $141.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.86. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $87.00 and a 1 year high of $147.40.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

