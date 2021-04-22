Invesque (OTCMKTS:MHIVF) Shares Down 1.3%

Invesque Inc. (OTCMKTS:MHIVF) shares were down 1.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.00 and last traded at $3.04. Approximately 5,596 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 17,992 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.08.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $2.50 target price (down previously from $2.75) on shares of Invesque in a research report on Thursday, April 1st.

Get Invesque alerts:

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.12.

Invesque Inc operates as a real estate investment company in Canada and the United States. Its portfolio of investments include independent living, assisted living, memory care, skilled nursing, transitional care, and medical office properties. As of March 11, 2021, it owned a portfolio of 107 properties, including 72 assisted living and memory care facilities, 17 skilled nursing facilities, 13 transitional care properties, and 4 medical office buildings in the United States; and 15 properties comprised 11 medical office buildings, and 4 seniors housing and care facilities in Canada.

Featured Article: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Invesque Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesque and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.