Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for April, 22nd (AIF, ALO, ANTM, B4B3, BKR, CMG, CP, CWC, DB1, DUKE)

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, April 22nd:

Apollo Tactical Income Fund (NYSE:AIF) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity from $59.00 to $70.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Get Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc alerts:

Alstom (EPA:ALO) was given a €52.00 ($61.18) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM)

had its price target increased by Stephens from $395.00 to $430.00. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from $382.00 to $425.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Metro (ETR:B4B3) was given a €8.10 ($9.53) target price by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) had its price target reduced by Credit Suisse Group AG from $21.00 to $20.50. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its price target raised by Evercore ISI from $1,650.00 to $1,725.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $1,450.00 to $1,530.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its target price increased by Stephens from $1,450.00 to $1,600.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) had its target price boosted by Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $402.00 to $403.00. The firm currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) had its target price lowered by Credit Suisse Group AG from $423.00 to $420.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (ETR:CWC) was given a €145.00 ($170.59) price target by analysts at Baader Bank. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) was given a €171.00 ($201.18) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Duke Royalty (LON:DUKE) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity from GBX 43 ($0.56) to GBX 45 ($0.59). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) had its target price boosted by Evercore ISI from $300.00 to $355.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) had its price target trimmed by Credit Suisse Group AG from $942.00 to $936.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $600.00 to $700.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its target price increased by UBS Group AG from $590.00 to $725.00. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) had its target price boosted by Truist Securities from $67.00 to $85.00. Truist Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from $60.00 to $70.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) had its price target increased by B. Riley from $225.00 to $240.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) had its price target raised by Wedbush from $280.00 to $305.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) had its price target increased by Truist Securities from $131.00 to $139.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) had its price target boosted by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $156.00 to $160.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from $58.00 to $71.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) had its target price boosted by Wedbush from $75.00 to $85.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.