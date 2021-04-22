Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for April, 22nd (ASGTF, ASML, ATSAF, CARR, CDUAF, CMG, CNSWF, CP, EQGPF, FCFS)

Posted by on Apr 22nd, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, April 22nd:

Altus Group (OTCMKTS:ASGTF) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity from $59.00 to $70.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ASML (EPA:ASML) was given a €683.00 ($803.53) price target by analysts at Bank of America Co.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems (OTCMKTS:ATSAF) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $35.00 to $38.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) had its price target raised by UBS Group AG from $44.00 to $50.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Canadian Utilities (OTCMKTS:CDUAF) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from $36.00 to $37.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its target price raised by BTIG Research from $1,600.00 to $1,725.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) had its price target trimmed by TD Securities from $540.00 to $525.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Equitable Group (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from $146.00 to $149.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) had its target price raised by Wedbush from $60.00 to $70.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) had its price target boosted by Roth Capital from $31.00 to $38.00. Roth Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) had its price target boosted by Guggenheim from $462.00 to $465.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from $58.00 to $69.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Mullen Group (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $12.50 to $12.75. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Mullen Group (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from $16.00 to $17.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Metro (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) had its target price raised by CIBC from $60.00 to $61.00. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Metro (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from $68.00 to $70.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Metro (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from $67.00 to $68.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Metro (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) had its target price increased by TD Securities from $60.00 to $61.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) had its target price boosted by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $170.00 to $182.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $68.00 to $80.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $74.00 to $75.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $15.75 to $17.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $27.00 to $45.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Altus Group Limited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altus Group Limited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.