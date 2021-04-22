Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for April, 22nd (ASGTF, ASML, ATSAF, CARR, CDUAF, CMG, CNSWF, CP, EQGPF, FCFS)

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, April 22nd:

Altus Group (OTCMKTS:ASGTF) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity from $59.00 to $70.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ASML (EPA:ASML) was given a €683.00 ($803.53) price target by analysts at Bank of America Co.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems (OTCMKTS:ATSAF)

had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $35.00 to $38.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) had its price target raised by UBS Group AG from $44.00 to $50.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Canadian Utilities (OTCMKTS:CDUAF) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from $36.00 to $37.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its target price raised by BTIG Research from $1,600.00 to $1,725.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) had its price target trimmed by TD Securities from $540.00 to $525.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Equitable Group (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from $146.00 to $149.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) had its target price raised by Wedbush from $60.00 to $70.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) had its price target boosted by Roth Capital from $31.00 to $38.00. Roth Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) had its price target boosted by Guggenheim from $462.00 to $465.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from $58.00 to $69.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Mullen Group (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $12.50 to $12.75. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Mullen Group (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from $16.00 to $17.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Metro (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) had its target price raised by CIBC from $60.00 to $61.00. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Metro (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from $68.00 to $70.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Metro (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from $67.00 to $68.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Metro (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) had its target price increased by TD Securities from $60.00 to $61.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) had its target price boosted by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $170.00 to $182.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $68.00 to $80.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $74.00 to $75.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $15.75 to $17.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $27.00 to $45.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

