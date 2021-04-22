Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for MEG Energy (MEG)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for MEG Energy (TSE: MEG):

4/19/2021 – MEG Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$10.50 to C$10.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/15/2021 – MEG Energy had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$11.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

4/15/2021 – MEG Energy had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$8.00 to C$11.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

4/15/2021 – MEG Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$6.00 to C$8.00.

4/14/2021 – MEG Energy was given a new C$7.00 price target on by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/14/2021 – MEG Energy had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tudor Pickering. They now have a C$7.00 price target on the stock.

4/6/2021 – MEG Energy had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a C$9.00 price target on the stock.

3/24/2021 – MEG Energy was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a C$9.50 price target on the stock, up previously from C$7.00.

3/18/2021 – MEG Energy had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets.

3/17/2021 – MEG Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$8.50 to C$10.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/15/2021 – MEG Energy had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$8.00 to C$10.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

3/5/2021 – MEG Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$8.50 to C$9.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/5/2021 – MEG Energy had its price target raised by analysts at ATB Capital from C$7.25 to C$8.50.

3/4/2021 – MEG Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$7.50 to C$8.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/4/2021 – MEG Energy had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$5.50 to C$7.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/4/2021 – MEG Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt from C$5.50 to C$7.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/4/2021 – MEG Energy had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$6.50 to C$8.00.

2/26/2021 – MEG Energy had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$8.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

2/22/2021 – MEG Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$5.50 to C$8.50. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

TSE MEG traded down C$0.04 on Thursday, hitting C$6.27. 118,103 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,211,065. MEG Energy Corp. has a 52-week low of C$2.14 and a 52-week high of C$8.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.22, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$6.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.83.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.09) by C$0.14. The firm had revenue of C$786.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$742.87 million. Equities analysts predict that MEG Energy Corp. will post 1.0800001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert Bruce Hodgins sold 17,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.64, for a total transaction of C$118,391.01. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$102,837. Also, Senior Officer Chi-Tak Yee sold 281,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.64, for a total transaction of C$1,865,504.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 156,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,035,785.24.

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 450 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

