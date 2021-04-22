Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Beacon Roofing Supply (BECN)

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ: BECN) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/21/2021 – Beacon Roofing Supply had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Northcoast Research.

4/20/2021 – Beacon Roofing Supply had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $55.00 to $57.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/20/2021 – Beacon Roofing Supply had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $57.00 to $63.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/15/2021 – Beacon Roofing Supply was downgraded by analysts at Northcoast Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

3/22/2021 – Beacon Roofing Supply is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock.

3/16/2021 – Beacon Roofing Supply is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock.

3/15/2021 – Beacon Roofing Supply is now covered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock.

3/9/2021 – Beacon Roofing Supply is now covered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ BECN traded down $1.07 on Thursday, hitting $54.68. 15,326 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 410,120. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.94. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.50 and a 12 month high of $57.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.14 and a beta of 1.97.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.55. Beacon Roofing Supply had a positive return on equity of 10.89% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Christopher Anthony Harrison sold 20,415 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.33, for a total transaction of $925,411.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,776,664.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Clement Munroe Best III sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.06, for a total value of $517,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 71,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,341,354.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 76,520 shares of company stock valued at $3,660,984 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BECN. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 162.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 263,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,576,000 after acquiring an additional 163,000 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 204,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,352,000 after purchasing an additional 23,138 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the 4th quarter worth about $165,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 66.0% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 12,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 4,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the 3rd quarter valued at about $257,000.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, and retailers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

