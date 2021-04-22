Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for April, 22nd (AMZN, DAL, FOJCY, HCHDF, HEINY, JCI, KNTNF, NRDXF, SAP, SELF)

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, April 22nd:

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a $4,400.00 price target on the stock.

Get Amazoncom Inc alerts:

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. They currently have $48.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Coronavirus-led depressed air-travel demand has resulted in Delta incurring loss for five successive quarters. In the first quarter of 2021, passenger revenues plunged 70% from the levels recorded in the comparable quarter of 2019 to $2,748 million. With Delta making significant capacity cuts to match the sharp decrease in traffic, capacity (measured in available seat miles) contracted 36% compared to first-quarter 2019 levels. For the second-quarter of 2021, total revenues are likely to slump in the 50-55% band from second-quarter 2019. Fuel price per gallon is anticipated in the $1.85-$1.95 band. However, driven by the recent improvement in air-travel demand, the carrier expects positive cash generation in the June quarter. Moreover, Delta expects to profitable in the third quarter of 2021, assuming that the current recovery in demand persists.”

Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY)

had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Societe Generale.

Hochschild Mining (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at BMO Capital Markets.

Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Societe Generale.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG to a buy rating. They currently have $70.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $57.00.

TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of K92 Mining (OTCMKTS:KNTNF). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Nordex (OTCMKTS:NRDXF) was downgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a buy rating to a hold rating.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

Aegis assumed coverage on shares of Global Self Storage (NASDAQ:SELF). Aegis issued a buy rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Sumitomo Realty & Development (OTCMKTS:SURDF) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a sell rating to a neutral rating.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SUVPF) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Societe Generale.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Societe Generale.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (CPH:VWS) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $26.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Xerox's bottom line is benefiting from "Project Own It," an initiative aimed at increasing productivity and operational efficiency, reducing costs and realigning business to changing market conditions. The company has an aggressive product development program in new high growth markets. Xerox's post-sale driven business model provides significant recurring revenue and cash generation opportunity. However, the company continues to grapple with decreased demand for paper-related systems and products. Presence of large number of substitutes raises competitive pressure. Global presence exposes the company to unfavorable foreign currency movements, which has been impacting its top-line growth. Partly due to these negatives, shares of Xerox have underperformed its industry over the past year.”

Receive News & Ratings for Amazoncom Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazoncom Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.