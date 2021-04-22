Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for April, 22nd (CMPGY, CTG, CVAC, CZFS, DCT, DFH, DKILY, DLA, DNKEY, ENLC)

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, April 22nd:

Compass Group (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Compass Group PLC provides food and support services to its customers globally through its subsidiaries. The Company serves customers in offices and factories; schools and universities; hospitals and senior living communities; major sports and cultural venues; and remote mining camps and offshore platforms. Its food service segment offers services in the form of free flow restaurants, formal dining restaurants, grab and go deli and café outlets and vending. Support services provided by Compass Group PLC include cleaning, building operations and maintenance, logistics and transport, outdoor, project management and security services. The sectors catered by Campus include business and industry; healthcare and senior citizens; education; sports and leisure and defense, offshore and remote. Compass Group PLC is headquartered in Chertsey, United Kingdom. “

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $12.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Computer Task Group, Incorporated provides information technology (IT) staffing, IT solutions, and application management outsourcing services in North America and Europe. The company’s staffing services consist of recruiting, retaining, and managing IT talent for its clients. Its IT solutions include helping clients assess their business needs and identifying the IT solutions for these needs, as well as the delivery of services, including the selection and implementation of packaged software, and the design, construction, testing, and integration of new systems. It serves primarily technology service providers, financial services, healthcare, and life sciences market areas.Computer Task Group was founded in 1966 by Randolph A. Marks and G. David Bae. The company is headquartered in Buffalo, New York “

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC)

was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $126.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “CureVac B.V. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid. The company’s lead clinical programs include CV8102. CureVac B.V. is based in Germany. “

Citizens Financial Services (OTCBB:CZFS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Citizens Financial Services, Inc. is the bank holding company for First Citizens National Bank. “

Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Dream Finders Homes Inc. is a homebuilding company. It operates principally in Florida, Texas, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Colorado, Virginia and Maryland. Dream Finders Homes Inc. is based in Jacksonville, FL. “

Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “DAIKIN INDUSTRIES, LTD. manufactures air conditioning equipment for household and commercial use. The company also operates chemical, oil hydraulics, defense system and electronics businesses. It operates primarily in Japan, Asia and Oceania, Europe, the United States, China and internationally. DAIKIN INDUSTRIES, LTD. is headquartered in Osaka, Japan. “

Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. They currently have $32.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “DELTA APPAREL is a vertical manufacturer of knitwear products for the entire family. Our company purchases cotton direct from the field and through a stringently controlled process produces finished apparel for the domestic and international market place. The products we manufacture are sold under our brands of Delta Pro-Weight, Delta Magnum Weight, Healthknit and Quail Hollow Sportswear. In addition, Delta Apparel, Inc. also produces finished products for America’s leading retailers, corporate industry programs and sports licensed apparel marketers. “

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of EQT AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EQBBF). JPMorgan Chase & Co. issued a neutral rating on the stock.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $76.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “FirstCash Inc. is an operator of pawn stores. The company focuses on serving cash and credit constrained consumers through its retail pawn locations, which buy and sell jewelry, consumer electronics, power tools, household appliances, sporting goods, musical instruments and other merchandise. It operates primarily in the U.S., Mexico, Guatemala and El Salvador. FirstCash, Inc., formerly known as First Cash Financial Services Inc., is based in Arlington, United States. “

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “National Beverage Corp. is a holding company for various subsidiaries that develop, manufacture, market and distribute a complete portfolio of quality beverage products throughout the United States. Their brands emphasize distinctive flavor variety, including their flagship brands, Shasta(R) and Faygo(R), complete lines of multi-flavored and cola soft drinks. “

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Fluent Inc. provides data-driven performance marketing services. The company is the trusted acquisition partner for both established and growing brands. It creates marketing programs which deliver better digital advertising experiences for consumers and measurable results for advertisers. Fluent Inc., formerly known as COGINT INC, is headquartered in New York City. “

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $56.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “FIRST INDUSTRIAL REALTY TRUST is a self-administered and fully integrated industrial real estate company which owns, mamages, acquires and develops industrial real estste. “

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $13.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Fresenius SE & Co is a health care company. It offers products and services for dialysis, hospitals and outpatient treatment. The company’s business segment consists of Fresenius Medical Care is engaged in treating with chronic kidney failure; Fresenius Helios is a hospital operator; Fresenius Kabi supplies essential drugs, clinical nutrition products, medical devices and services and Fresenius Vamed plans, develops and manages healthcare facilities. Fresenius SE & Co is headquartered in Bad Homburg, Germany. “

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating.

Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS). Wolfe Research issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

US Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) was downgraded by analysts at Stephens from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG). Jefferies Financial Group Inc. issued a hold rating on the stock.

Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN). They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

