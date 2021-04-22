Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for CHF Solutions (CHFS)

CHF Solutions (NASDAQ: CHFS) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/21/2021 – CHF Solutions was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $5.75 price target on the stock.

4/15/2021 – CHF Solutions was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/7/2021 – CHF Solutions was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/6/2021 – CHF Solutions was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $6.75 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CHFS remained flat at $$5.03 during midday trading on Thursday. 443,591 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 481,486. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.33 and its 200 day moving average is $6.71. CHF Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.86 and a 1 year high of $37.50. The stock has a market cap of $30.37 million, a P/E ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.55.

CHF Solutions (NASDAQ:CHFS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.91) by $0.34. CHF Solutions had a negative net margin of 254.26% and a negative return on equity of 173.61%. On average, equities analysts predict that CHF Solutions, Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CHF Solutions stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of CHF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHFS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 14,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.53% of CHF Solutions at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.06% of the company’s stock.

CHF Solutions, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing devices used in ultrafiltration therapy. The company's commercial product is the Aquadex FlexFlow System, which is indicated for temporary ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy, and extended ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy and require hospitalization.

