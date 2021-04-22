Investors Buy High Volume of Warrior Met Coal Put Options (NYSE:HCC)

Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 2,520 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 4,746% compared to the typical daily volume of 52 put options.

HCC has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research note on Sunday, April 11th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Warrior Met Coal from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Warrior Met Coal from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Warrior Met Coal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Warrior Met Coal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Warrior Met Coal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.29.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Warrior Met Coal during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Warrior Met Coal during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Warrior Met Coal during the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Warrior Met Coal during the 4th quarter valued at $265,000. 98.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HCC opened at $17.81 on Thursday. Warrior Met Coal has a 1 year low of $9.46 and a 1 year high of $25.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.18. The stock has a market cap of $914.60 million, a PE ratio of 48.14 and a beta of 1.25.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.30). Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 1.04% and a net margin of 2.41%. The company had revenue of $212.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.55 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Warrior Met Coal will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio is 3.62%.

About Warrior Met Coal

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

