Investors Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 3,158 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,040% compared to the average daily volume of 277 put options.

Shares of NASDAQ HBAN opened at $15.50 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.47. Huntington Bancshares has a 12-month low of $6.99 and a 12-month high of $16.91.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.24%.

In related news, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 75,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total value of $1,027,272.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 503,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,838,629.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Sandra E. Pierce sold 172,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total transaction of $2,716,400.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 425,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,684,589.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Garrison Asset Management LLC raised its position in Huntington Bancshares by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 92,628 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth about $459,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Huntington Bancshares by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 84,872 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 4,466 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc raised its position in Huntington Bancshares by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 30,430 shares of the bank’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth about $2,515,000. 72.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HBAN shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.25 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Huntington Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.87.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is a regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, with $123 billion of assets and a network of 839 branches, including 11 Private Client Group offices, and 1,322 ATMs across seven Midwestern states. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumer, small business, commercial, treasury management, wealth management, brokerage, trust, and insurance services.

